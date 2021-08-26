Search suspended in report of missing paddleboarder off Hull
HULL, Mass. — Shortly after 1:30 pm the search for the missing paddleboarder was suspended. Hull police confirm they looked at surveillance video in the area and concluded that there was no evidence of anyone in the water.
The Coast Guard and other emergency crews are searching for a person last seen on a paddleboard off Hull Thursday afternoon.
Officials say Hull Police, Fire, and the Harbormaster are assisting the Coast Guard in the search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
