Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hull, MA

Search suspended in report of missing paddleboarder off Hull

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YccDb_0bdlMXTT00
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a missing paddle boarder off coast of Hull (Sky 25/Boston 25 News)

HULL, Mass. — Shortly after 1:30 pm the search for the missing paddleboarder was suspended. Hull police confirm they looked at surveillance video in the area and concluded that there was no evidence of anyone in the water.

The Coast Guard and other emergency crews are searching for a person last seen on a paddleboard off Hull Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Hull Police, Fire, and the Harbormaster are assisting the Coast Guard in the search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5KSG_0bdlMXTT00
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a missing paddle boarder off coast of Hull (Sky 25/Boston 25 News)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hull, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hull, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Paddleboard#The Coast Guard#Hull Police#Ma#Uscg#Hullpolice#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person dies in Brighton house fire

BRIGHTON, Mass. — One person is dead after an overnight fire in Brighton. Nine people are now without homes, according to the Boston Fire Department. Boston firefighters were called to 32 Perthshire Road at 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived, officials said there was ‘heavy fire’ on the second floor, extending to the third floor of the two-family home.
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

22-year-old arrested following foot chase in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A 22-year-old is now facing firearm charges after a traffic stop followed by a foot chase pursuit in the area of Harvard Street and Wales Street in Dorchester Saturday night. The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News the incident occurred at 10:19 p.m. when officers observed...
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

Comments / 0

Community Policy