Twitter Erupts Over 'Fortnite' Placing MLK Tribute in Video Game

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago
The in-game tribute to King had users both confused and upset, with some arguing it isn't the way the Nobel Peace Prize recipient would want to be remembered.

Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Fortnite Celebrates MLK with March Through Time

Today, Epic Games unveiled March Through Time, a brand new Fortnite in-game event educating players about Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream” speech. This history lesson presents itself as an interactive experience centered around his speech to educate players through history. March Through Time. March Through Time takes...
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

You Can Watch MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech in Fortnite Now

In a collaboration that sounds as if it’s straight out of Mad Libs, you can now watch Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech in the popular online game Fortnite. The experience, which was launched in Fortnite on Thursday, is a partnership between Fortnite Creative and TIME...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fortnite forced to disable emotes in MLK event mode to prevent mockery

Fortnite has disabled emotes in their March Through Time event as players were using many classic Fortnite dances while the event played out. Epic Games shocked the world on August 26 when they released a new event in Fortnite featuring Martin Luther King Jr. The event is a celebration of his life and achievements and features an in-game museum that takes you through a history lesson with a loop of MLK’s famous “I Have A Deam” speech playing for players to watch..
Video Gameshotnewhiphop.com

"Fortnite" Catches Flack For Baffling "MLK Experience" Announcement

"Fortnite" is one of the biggest video games in the world right now and its young player base has turned the game into of the most successful titles of all time. Having said that, "Fortnite" now seeks to be more than just a video game experience as it will also have various entertainment activations to keep players occupied. For instance, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have both had their own concerts on the game.
FIFAd1softballnews.com

Fortnite pays homage to Martin Luther King Jr., protagonist of an educational project within the video game

No skin this time, but a one-of-a-kind initiative from Epic Games’ popular battle royale video game. In fact, players will be able to visit, within Fortnite, DC 63. This is the digital version of Washington from over half a century ago, where they can attend the famous “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, as well as accessing a series of educational contents to learn more about this very important historical figure.
Video GamesPosted by
TheWrap

Fortnite Tribute to MLK Baffles Gamers: ‘Genuinely Don’t Think I Could Cringe Any Harder’

TIME and Fortnite have teamed up to create an in-game tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and people are both baffled and furious. The event, called “March Through Time,” will bring players to D.C. 63, a virtually reimagined Washington, DC, where they will travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr. King gave his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. The experience is inspired by TIME’s immersive exhibit, The March, which launched last year in Chicago.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Epic Games Announces Collaboration with TIME for 'March Through Time' Featuring MLK

TIME Studios has partnered with Epic Games to create an immersive Fortnite experience "to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." The experience was inspired by TIME's previous virtual reality project, "The March," which brought Dr. King's monumental "I Have A Dream" speech to the digital space. This is the first time the project will be brought to the gaming medium. The goal is to "enable the next generation to explore Dr. King’s historic impact in a new way," according to Tomi Omololu-Lange and Matthew O’Rourke, two executive producers for TIME Studios.
Video Gamesblackchronicle.com

Outrage Erupts After Fornite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness

People were outraged Thursday afternoon when PlayStation announced a new gaming experience on Fornite that features Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. According to PlayStation’s blog, the new experience, “March Through Time in Fornite” will teleport players...
Video Gameswfuv.org

Fortnite Is Letting You Relive MLK's 'I Have A...

By — History is no game, but the developers of Fortnite are adding an iconic moment featuring Martin Luther King Jr. to the popular video game — and some people worry it sends the wrong message about the civil rights leader. Fortnite said it is partnering with TIME Studios to...
Video Gamestoofab.com

MLK Is Coming to Fortnite ... and People Have Questions

No, not as a playable skin ... but still. Following hot on the heels of in-game concerts by Travis Scott and Ariana Grande comes ... Martin Luther King Jr.?. Game maker Epic announced on Thursday that it was celebrating the civil rights icon with the introduction of a new virtual interactive experience called "March Through Time."
Video GamesDaily Beast

Inside Fortnite's Disastrous Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute

On today’s episode of “literally nobody asked for this cursed-ass Fortnite collaboration,” TIME Studios hooked up with the overwhelmingly popular gaming franchise to develop “A March Through Time,” which opens a new area called D.C 63—a “reimagined Washington, D.C.” where you can explore the Lincoln Memorial and watch Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta activists march in tribute to MLK's historic march

ATLANTA - An Atlanta-born musical artist is marking the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s march on Washington D.C. with a tribute event. The march will culminate in a concert headlined by Ludacris and other Atlanta artists. The focus of the event is to gain Congress' attention in support of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
