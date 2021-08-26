Twitter Erupts Over 'Fortnite' Placing MLK Tribute in Video Game
The in-game tribute to King had users both confused and upset, with some arguing it isn't the way the Nobel Peace Prize recipient would want to be remembered.www.newsweek.com
The in-game tribute to King had users both confused and upset, with some arguing it isn't the way the Nobel Peace Prize recipient would want to be remembered.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0