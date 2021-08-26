NIACC Pappajohn Center Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2021 Venture School

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 cohort of the University of Iowa’s Venture School program. The Fall 2021 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Thursday evenings, and will kick-off on September 30th. Classes will be held virtually every Thursday for the next 7 weeks through November 4th on Zoom. U of I Venture School is a premier statewide program for entrepreneurs and is built from a streamlined curriculum developed by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation based on a leading-edge curriculum. You will encounter the chaos and uncertainty of creating new ventures while also being challenged to create your new business model, make pivots or preserve your original plans based on your discovery.