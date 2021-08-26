Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall 2021 Release Info

For those of us who love to entertain (and eat), fall is the best time of the year. Between Halloween and Thanksgiving, there's plenty to celebrate. First, though, you need to gather the proper entertaining essentials to ensure your gathering is absolutely perfect — or at least appears to be. While you'll definitely want to have some seasonal staples on hand, like cute pumpkin napkin rings and turkey place card holders, you can keep everything else fairly neutral so you can use it year-round. Think warm metallics and classic patterns that work just as well in the spring as they do in the fall.