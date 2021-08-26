Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall 2021 Release Info

Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut your greys and creams away, Fear of God ESSENTIALS is going pink. Jerry Lorenzo likes to keep things simple, with FOG and ESSENTIALS both keeping a concise base color palette of white, cream, grey, black, and brown. When building a wardrobe, especially one that falls under the moniker of "essential," these are all key tones and have been executed efficiently by Lorenzo. With that being said, is any wardrobe truly complete without a healthy dose of pink?

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lorenzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Fear Of God#Polo#Hoodies#Color#The Tennis Court#The New Era#Union Los Angeles#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Utility "Grind" Officially Unveiled: Photos

These past couple of years have been filled with some interesting new colorways of the Air Jordan 12, which has been an underrated model in the Jumpman library. These colorways have all be unique in their own right, and now, Jumpman is bringing the Jordan 12 into the Utility space with this "Grind" offering which can be found below.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Black Gum’ Releasing for Winter

Nike Sportswear will have several offerings of their classic models that are more suitable for the colder months. One of those is the Air Force 1 Luxe. This particular Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Blacktan, and Gum Yellow color combination. As you can see, we have tumbled leather on the upper along with smooth leather on the Swoosh logos and heels. Highlighted the pair, we have a water-resistant nylon tongue and a Black midsole. Lastly, a Gum rugged rubber outsole finishes the look.
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick" Supplies Vivacious Two-Tone Style

Part of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, the Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick” is a vivacious women’s style with premium construction and a two-tone color scheme. Now, ahead of its arrival, we’ve been given a closer look at the “Lipstick” — a design that serves as a colorful complement to the muted, makeup-inspired Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.”
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" Drops Tomorrow: Store List

One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 and as a result, we have seen some truly amazing colorways make their way to the market. Among those models is the "Lightning" offering which came out all the way back in the 2000s. Now, this shoe is ready for its big retro, and fans can't help but be excited about it all.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max BW ‘Marina’ Returning in 2021

The Nike Air Max BW ‘Marina’ is an original colorway that will return in 2021 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the model. This Nike Air Max BW comes dressed in a Marina, Grey Jade, White, and Black color combination. Constructed with leather, mesh, and neoprene, Marina and Jade take over most of the upper. Lastly, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Here’s a Look at the Fear of God Essentials New Era Collection

Jerry Lorenzo and his Fear of God ​​​​​​label have just landed another collaboration, this time to deliver a line of caps with New Era. Lorenzo took to social media to share some shots from the new campaign. Coming in four different colorways, Kelly Green, Orange, Navy, and Black, the Fear...
CarsHighsnobiety

ASICS GT-II: Release Info and Where to Shop

There are just a handful of sneaker technologies out there that have the longevity of ASICS’ GEL tech. The shock-absorbing material was allegedly first used in space shuttles and, thanks to a curious ASICS team member, first incorporated into sneakers in 1986. The technology made its global debut packed into the midsoles of the GT-II and, in Japan only, the aptly named Freak model.
LifestyleUS Magazine

7 Fall Wellness Essentials We’re Buying ASAP — Major Sales

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The seasons may be changing soon, but even as the weather cools down and the leaves turn orange and red, one thing that should not change is our commitment to self-care — unless we’re changing it for the better, of course! From skincare, to vitamins, to health essentials, we want our wellness routine fully prepped for the arrival of fall!
ApparelHighsnobiety

WTAPS x New Balance M990V2: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: ¥42,900 (approximately $390) Buy: raffle at New Balance JP, WTAPS stores, and select international retailers. Editor's Notes: Will New Balance's collaborative hot streak ever end? Judging from releases such as the Casablanca XC-72, Joe Freshgoods' 990v3, and Extra Butter's 2002R, it seems unlikely. Next in line is Tetsu Nishiyama's WTAPS, bringing its militaristic aesthetic to NB for a second time.
Designers & CollectionsABC 4

10 fall fashion essentials every woman should own

(GTU) – It’s that weird point in the year where the seasons are changing—it’s no longer summer, but it does not quite fall either. What better way to kick start the autumn season than with a bunch of fall fashion items? August and September bring new beginnings and it’s a great time to vamp up your style and switch up your wardrobe.
Food & DrinksHGTV

15 Entertaining Essentials You Need for Fall

For those of us who love to entertain (and eat), fall is the best time of the year. Between Halloween and Thanksgiving, there's plenty to celebrate. First, though, you need to gather the proper entertaining essentials to ensure your gathering is absolutely perfect — or at least appears to be. While you'll definitely want to have some seasonal staples on hand, like cute pumpkin napkin rings and turkey place card holders, you can keep everything else fairly neutral so you can use it year-round. Think warm metallics and classic patterns that work just as well in the spring as they do in the fall.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Mizuno Wave Prophecy Sorayama "Black": Release Date, Info

Model: Wave Prophecy Sorayama "Black" Editor's Notes: With the first iteration of the Mizuno Wave Prophecy Sorayama, it was clear that the namesake artist's "sexy robot" art played a part in the aesthetic of the shoe. More than anything, the shoe looked straight out of the future, or ready to run straight into it. Supposedly, all good things come in pairs. Mizuno and Hajime Sorayama agree with that math, so they've put together a second iteration of the next-gen silhouette.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Ultra-Chic Fall Essentials That Are As Comfy As Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The colder the weather gets, the more we just want to bundle up in a sweatsuit with fuzzy socks on our feet and a PSL in our hand. We certainly will do plenty of that on lazy Sundays and cozy nights in, but the reality is we still need to leave home and put together a real outfit sometimes — and we want it to be chic!
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Outdoor-Ready Technical Fall Essentials

Y's by Yohji Yamamoto is working in collaboration with New Era on a new collection designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The duo have worked together in the past and this time around, focus on creating pieces that are essential to the season. Normally, the brand offers up an...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

AWGE x NEEDLES Third Collaboration: Release Date, Info

Buy: SSENSE, DOMICILE Tokyo, and NEPENTHES from August 21. The track jacket is ¥31,900 (approximately $290), the pants are ¥27,500 (approximately $250), the work jacket is ¥57,200 (approximately $520), and the zip-off BDU pants are ¥35,200 (approximately $320). Editor's Notes: You can't keep A$AP Rocky and NEEDLES apart for too...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Civilist x Carhartt WIP Capsule Collection Release Info

Globetrotting Carhartt WIP is taking a trip to Berlin for a skate-fuelled adventure and collaborative collection alongside Civilist. In the same way that its parent brand is synonymous with workwear all over the world, it's difficult to image skate culture without mentioning Carhartt WIP (Work in Progress). While many of WIP's collaborations fall in the realm of streetwear (think BAPE, and A.P.C) its proximity to skate brands and shops has remained close throughout the years, with its close cultural connections to street and skate mutual to the Berlin-based Civilist.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch”: Official Release Info

Release Date: September 4 (Chocolate Milk colorway), September 18 (Strawberry Milk colorway) What the Internet Is Saying: Not only has Social Status’ special-edition Dunk captivated sneakerheads, the story behind the project has resonated with the audience, who believe Social Status have added real depth and authentic community spirit to the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy