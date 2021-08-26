Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall 2021 Release Info
Put your greys and creams away, Fear of God ESSENTIALS is going pink. Jerry Lorenzo likes to keep things simple, with FOG and ESSENTIALS both keeping a concise base color palette of white, cream, grey, black, and brown. When building a wardrobe, especially one that falls under the moniker of "essential," these are all key tones and have been executed efficiently by Lorenzo. With that being said, is any wardrobe truly complete without a healthy dose of pink?www.highsnobiety.com
