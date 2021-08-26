Cancel
Pfizer applies for full FDA approval of boosters, side effects and timeline explained

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Just days after the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the company is now asking for full approval of its booster shots. When it comes to side effects, the company reported a majority were mild to moderate for the booster. The most common were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, and chills. Those side effects were similar to reports for dose two.

