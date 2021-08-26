Brian Stephens to Receive Inaugural Angel Award

The Door County Medical Center Auxiliary will present its first Angel Award during this year’s Angel Ball, set for Oct. 8. “We wanted to recognize someone who is a champion of health care in the Door County community,” said Lynda Szczepanik, chair of the 2021 Angel Ball. “Brian Stephens, president and CEO of Door County Medical Center, was the first person who came to our minds thanks to his tireless efforts during the ongoing pandemic. His leadership has helped ensure the safety of all Door County residents and visitors.”