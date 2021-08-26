Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

House Republicans point fingers at Biden moments after Kabul blasts

By Melanie Zanona, Jeremy Herb, Alex Rogers, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — Republicans in Congress quickly escalated their criticism of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after two explosions outside Kabul's airport on Thursday caused the first American casualties since the mass evacuation began. While some prayed for the safety of American troops and diplomats in the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
John Thune
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Kabul#Cnn#Pentagon#Taliban#Americans#Gop#The Biden Administration#Afghan#Senate#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump voters should be loving Joe Biden

If Trump voters cared a whit about substance, they would be swooning for Joe Biden right now. In ways both enthusiastic and reluctant, President Biden has pursued a surprisingly Trumpy agenda:. He has implemented the rapid and complete withdrawal form Afghanistan that former president Donald Trump negotiated with the Taliban.
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Biden Checks the Time As Dead Service Members Return Home

Several days after 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, their remains were flown home and greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, military officials, and the families of those lost. President Biden might have been pressed for time or had somewhere else to be after the ceremony because he was caught on camera checking the time just as he removed his hand from over his heart.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Dem defections

Vulnerable House and Senate Democrats are distancing themselves from President Biden over Afghanistan, with one calling the evacuation "egregiously mishandled." Why it matters: Biden's poll numbers have fallen as the Delta variant spread and the Afghanistan exit proved harrowing. Now, some Democrats in swing states and districts are publicly distancing themselves.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Blade

Biden is already writing his legacy

An educated guess: Joe Biden is not doing what every first-year president starts doing around Day 200 of his presidency: running for re-election. After the two weeks he has just endured, he is doing the thing presidents don’t do until their last months: running for history.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden’s Crisis Moment Has Arrived

To call Joe Biden’s last few weeks a rough stretch would be an understatement. COVID, once under control, has surged. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, while broadly supported, has been a poorly-executed fiasco. A hurricane—now tropical storm—is bearing down on Louisiana with devastating consequences. And his approval ratings are slipping, with the president now polling at an average of 47 percent. Not all of the crises playing out on his watch are directly his fault; the pandemic in particular is being prolonged not by Biden administration mismanagement, but by the rise of a more infectious coronavirus mutation, vaccine holdouts, and the culture war politics of Republicans like Ron DeSantis. But the confluence of events has created a pivotal moment for the president as his administration scrambles to balance its priorities.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Only new leadership can correct Biden, Pelosi’s massive mistakes

Historically, a special session of Congress is called to deal with national emergencies that require immediate attention. But incredibly, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened a special session of Congress last week, she ignored the searing images on television of Afghanistan in chaos in favor of Senator Bernie Sanders’ socialist wish list.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden's weakness vs. Trump's strength – here's what the difference means to our enemies

Donald Trump first met Xi Jinping in 2017 at his Palm Beach Club Mar-a-Lago, where the president and first lady Melania entertained China’s president and his wife at an elegant dinner. Over what Trump described as a "beautiful piece of chocolate cake," he informed Xi that U.S. military forces had just sent 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles to bomb a military airfield in Syria.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Wisconsin Statetennesseestar.com

Report: Wisconsin Lost Track of 82,000 Ballots in State Biden Won by 20,000

Wisconsin lost track of more than 82,000 mail-in ballots cast in the state in the November 2020 elections—more than four times the margin of difference separating the two presidential candidates in the state, according to a report by the nonprofit Public Interest Legal Foundation. The legal foundation, an election integrity...
PoliticsKXL

Joe Biden Wraps Up A Week Of Catnaps And Failures

If you thought Joe Biden’s bungling of the exit from Afghanistan was bad last week, just wait. We’re on the eve of the Taliban set deadline…which Biden refuses to bust…and hundreds of Americans are still stuck in Kabul and may be left behind. Friday night the Pentagon bragged that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy