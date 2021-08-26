House Republicans point fingers at Biden moments after Kabul blasts

To call Joe Biden’s last few weeks a rough stretch would be an understatement. COVID, once under control, has surged. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, while broadly supported, has been a poorly-executed fiasco. A hurricane—now tropical storm—is bearing down on Louisiana with devastating consequences. And his approval ratings are slipping, with the president now polling at an average of 47 percent. Not all of the crises playing out on his watch are directly his fault; the pandemic in particular is being prolonged not by Biden administration mismanagement, but by the rise of a more infectious coronavirus mutation, vaccine holdouts, and the culture war politics of Republicans like Ron DeSantis. But the confluence of events has created a pivotal moment for the president as his administration scrambles to balance its priorities.