TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ida has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves over Mississippi, according to National Hurricane Center. Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm knocked out power to 1,082,955 across Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. NBC News reports residents were urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.