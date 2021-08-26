‘It’s Not Just Tennis Competition, It’s Food Competition’: Field Trip Chef JJ Johnson On Bringing Rice Bowls To US Open

Though I wrote this email many years ago, I still get excited about the two weeks of the US Tennis Open in Flushing Meadow, NY. This year will allow fans, and the crazy roar of the fans during long rallies. And I will root again for Naomi Osaka. But if you are a tennis fan, you will someday want to make your way to NY in the late summer for this tournament. Just picture George Costanza eating an ice cream on camera, the laughing stock of New York. Who remembers that scene on Seinfeld? Or Jerry wanting to date the deaf lineswoman? My guess, if you are a player who depends on the crowd to pump you up, this year's tournament will be a refreshening return to normal. And I must tell you, walking the grounds at the US Tennis Center is a thrill of its own. The day I spent there was magical. I attended the famous U.S. Open at Flushing Meadow in 1982. If you play tennis or are a big fan, you must go someday. It is an even bigger spectacle today. Watching the matches on TV brings back wonderful memories of my trip there. It is a.