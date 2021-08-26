Cancel
Queens, NY

‘It’s Not Just Tennis Competition, It’s Food Competition’: Field Trip Chef JJ Johnson On Bringing Rice Bowls To US Open

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENS, NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The US Open returns to Flushing Meadows next week and fans will be making their way back to the stands for the first time since 2019. While fans will be able to watch some of the best tennis players in the world like Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, they will also be able to eat food from some of the best chefs in the world.

