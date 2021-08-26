Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Opinion: Thanks to our leaders for vaccines and admonitions

By Readers' Forum
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An article in the Deseret News on Aug. 13 by reporter Tad Walch (“First Presidency urges vaccination, says COVID-19 vaccines are ‘safe and effective’”) presents a timely admonition from a trusted source. President Russell M. Nelson is not only the leader of a worldwide Christian church but also a medical doctor, a heart surgeon. In the article, President Nelson said “... he prayed often for the development of COVID-19 vaccines,” and he called the vaccines a “godsend” in a January social media post after he received his first vaccination shot.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Admonition#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Deseret News#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Salt Lake County, UTPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Declare an emergency and issue a mask mandate for schools

Gov. Spencer Cox was right when he said, “If we want smaller government, we need bigger people.”. Watching irrational commentary by anti-mask Utahns, I’ve been disturbed by parallels to overly permissive parenting. Perhaps you’ve observed parents with a screeching toddler futilely trying to reason with the child for extended periods of time. There is a time and place for reason, but too many Utahns are screaming blatant falsehoods and demanding elected leaders kowtow to their demands.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gold Star father sends message to Biden: You are culpable, stop blaming others

Gold Star father Craig Gross offered condolences and support for the families of the service members who were killed in the Kabul bombings. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Gross - whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was killed in Afghanistan - demanded justice and called on President Biden to take responsibility for the lives lost, saying, "you are culpable."
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionDaily Advance

New author challenges Christians to move beyond lip service

In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires. Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Mayor Baraka: Our cops, firefighters must be vaccinated to protect the public | Opinion

In my duties as mayor of New Jersey’s largest city, there are days I come in contact with dozens and at times, hundreds of people. The other day I met with a multi-generational range of Newark residents, from seniors to children, and I can only feel comfortable with this – for myself and them – because I am vaccinated. Later, I found out I had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID and I thought about the potential “superspreader” consequences if I had been infected. I got tested, as did my immediate staff, and luckily we all came up negative.
Jackson County, ORKATU.com

Opinion: County clerks are protecting our elections

"I have 100% confidence that the November 2020 Presidential Election in Jackson County was conducted according to law and that the election was fair and accurate." Donald Trump said that elections that include mail-in voting are a "disaster." He called them "a whole big scam." He tweeted that the 2020 election, which heavily featured such voting, would be the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history." He said that if we got rid of mailed ballots there would be a peaceful continuation of power, because he could then respect the voters' choice—and, of course, because he would win.
ReligionFox News

Christian scholars rip psychology study claiming that LGBTQ activism poses no threat to Christians

Psychologists seeking to explain evangelical Christians' opposition to LGBTQ activism attributed this suspicion to "zero-sum beliefs" (ZSBs), the sense that as anti-LGBTQ bias decreases, anti-Christian bias increases. While the psychologists concluded that Christians' fears are baseless, Christian academics disagreed. In "Is LGBT progress seen as an attack on Christians?: Examining...
Worldrestorationnewsmedia.com

Pandemic, Afghanistan crisis demand faith and wisdom

We at Peachtree Baptist Church continue to pray for you, your friends and family during these stressful times. The delta variant of COVID-19 has spiked, and the numbers of cases and deaths continue to rise. So much has happened in our world in just one week. Our military was attacked...
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

NOPHLIN: America needs to repent

The Church in America is in a definite need of repentance. We need to get back to our first love. Jesus said: “I have somewhat against thee because thou hast left thy first love. Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works …” (Revelation 2:4–5) If you find yourself in this position, ask God to have mercy on you and to rekindle your love for Him. Remember, repent and do the “first works.”
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: The last passover

I’ve never been to a Civil War reenactment. I like history, particularly civil war history, but the whole reenactment thing just seems moot to me. That portion of history is concluded and written into the past. Its particulars are still studied by various war colleges, military institutes and historians to this day, but nonetheless I still have no intentions of attending a battle reenactment anytime soon.
California StatePosted by
Black Voice News

Opinion: Invest in Our Students by Voting No on the Recall

Tony Thurmond | California Superintendent of Public Instruction. Millions of California students, teachers, administrators are returning to school this week. As California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, I spent every day working with Gov. Gavin Newsom to make sure they are walking back into safe environments that shield them from COVID-19 exposure and afford them an opportunity to learn effectively in person.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: We don’t need to be here

In recent weeks, Mower County has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, before the County Board of Commissioners meeting, an understandably frustrated Pam Kellogg reported that in a two-week period earlier this month there were over 200 new cases in Mower. “I pulled a two week report...
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | Student government’s female leaders break barriers

In March of this year, April Gable and Taylor Allgood won the race for the University of Cincinnati's (UC) undergraduate student body president and vice president, respectively. Their platform this year will be focused on diversity, inclusion, mental health, sustainability and accessibility, to name a few. Gable and Allgood are...
Presidential Electionnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Biden is a worthy leader

Scholars have long observed the difficulties faced by good leaders who follow poor ones. By any reasonable standard, Donald Trump was a poor leader. He was entirely self-interested, was an inveterate liar, showed no loyalty to appointees, showed no interest in the governing process, used public rallies to vilify opponents, made no effort to unify the country, used the Justice Department to further personal gains, and seemed wholly uncaring about the plight of minorities and the poor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy