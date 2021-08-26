Opinion: Thanks to our leaders for vaccines and admonitions
An article in the Deseret News on Aug. 13 by reporter Tad Walch (“First Presidency urges vaccination, says COVID-19 vaccines are ‘safe and effective’”) presents a timely admonition from a trusted source. President Russell M. Nelson is not only the leader of a worldwide Christian church but also a medical doctor, a heart surgeon. In the article, President Nelson said “... he prayed often for the development of COVID-19 vaccines,” and he called the vaccines a “godsend” in a January social media post after he received his first vaccination shot.www.deseret.com
