Join the battle against brain tumors with the Head for the Cure 5K

This weekend you can help fight the battle against brain tumors by grabbing your sneakers and heading to Corporate Woods in Overland Park for the 19th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. For more than 19 years the Head for the Cure Foundation has been making a difference for brain tumor patients in Kansas City, and it’s events like the 5K that have made it possible for them to fund initiatives like the brain tumor clinic at KU Cancer Center.