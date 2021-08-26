Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Join the battle against brain tumors with the Head for the Cure 5K

By Michele Allen
fox4kc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend you can help fight the battle against brain tumors by grabbing your sneakers and heading to Corporate Woods in Overland Park for the 19th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. For more than 19 years the Head for the Cure Foundation has been making a difference for brain tumor patients in Kansas City, and it’s events like the 5K that have made it possible for them to fund initiatives like the brain tumor clinic at KU Cancer Center.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Overland Park, KS
Society
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Overland Park, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Brain Cancer#Corporate Woods#Ku Cancer Center#Run Walks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy