Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach police: 2 children, 2 adults stabbed in domestic incident

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a stabbing that a spokesperson said left two adults and two children hurt.

The police department didn't share any names, and we don't know how old the children are.

It happened in the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane, near Independence Boulevard and North Witchduck Road.

Few details are currently available, but police said it was a "domestic related incident" and investigators weren't looking for any suspects.

A tweet from the police department says all four people were seriously hurt and had to be taken to hospitals.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when police have more information to share about the crime.

