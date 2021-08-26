Cancel
Sturgis motorcycle rally linked to more than 100 coronavirus infections amid delta variant’s spread

By Brittany Shammas
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 coronavirus infections have been linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, an annual event that drew hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to South Dakota as the virus’s ferocious delta variant spread misery nationwide. Health officials in South Dakota, where the rally was held from Aug. 6 to 15,...

