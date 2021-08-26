Sturgis motorcycle rally linked to more than 100 coronavirus infections amid delta variant’s spread

More pervasive than the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is America’s poor judgment that’s spread it. Despite heroic attempts by scientists, vaccine producers and hospital staffs to limit transmission, irresponsible governors and vax-resisters are oases in the desert for SARS-CoV-2 to replicate and evolve. The 3 COVID vaccines FDA’s made available – Moderna, Pfizer; Johnson & Johnson – have proven efficacy against all variants now circulating in the country, including Delta. But inoculations are lagging, and because Delta is 1,000 times more transmissible than D614G, 95 percent of patients treated in hospitals today for COVID infections are unvaccinated. Vaccine avoidance, if unabated, virtually assures evolution of newer strains of higher consequence, more virulent, aggressive variants potentially exhibiting resistances to vaccines we have. Infectious replications in unvaccinated bodies mean more mutations. Those favored by natural selection (i.e. fitter) will be on the rise.
