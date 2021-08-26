Alta Associates is named a Forbes' Best Executive Recruiting Firm for Third Year

BREMERTON, Wash. (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Help Desk Cavalry celebrates its second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranked 3335 on the 2021 list. This places the company not only second in its metro region and among 100 WA State businesses also recognized this year, but also among only 4 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses within the WA State group. Being honored on such a short list of technology companies is a considerable award for Help Desk Cavalry. Since their founding in 2021, the company chose to grow through word-of-mouth and direct referrals, opting to focus on operational and service excellence instead of traditional outside sales. Now, the commitment is paying off as various local and national organizations are acknowledging the company’s organic growth and fierce devotion to its local communities.