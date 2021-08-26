Cancel
Alta Associates is named a Forbes' Best Executive Recruiting Firm for Third Year

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Alta Associates, a woman-owned executive search firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management and technology, gets client affirmation by being voted as one of Forbes’ Best Executive Recruiting Firms for its third year. With over 30 years of experience Alta Associates has an unprecedented track record of placing Chief Information Security Officers and IT risk executives and building the teams that support them. Alta’s differentiator is their industry knowledge, vast trusted network and ability to quickly provide a diverse slate of candidates.

