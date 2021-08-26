New Orleans Saints: Will Taysom Hill follow Teddy Bridgewater’s path?

Taysom Hill looks to be trailing Jameis Winston in the New Orleans Saints quarterback battle but could a path away mirror that of Teddy Bridgewater’s?. The New Orleans Saints are looking a lot better than most of us predicted. While it’s only preseason, it feels like the team is getting in its regular-season form. Most notably, the team seems to have found a new starting quarterback in Jameis Winston. While it seemed like they would flip-flop, Winston’s preseason performances have cemented his role as QB1 for the New Orleans Saints.