It’s Friday, so why not take a break from work and sip on a cocktail infused Phoenix Suns basketball and pop culture? On the rocks, of course. We are currently navigating the “in between time”. Summer League has ended and the start of training camp is a month away. Oh, and it’s 108° outside. Some refer to this period as the “dog days”, others call it “I’m doing my fantasy football research”. Whatever you call it, it leaves us with hours to do things outside of consuming Suns’ basketball.