Huawei will announce the Nova 9 series next month according to multiple sources. The new phones have received their 3C certificates and it reveals some key details about them. The Chinese manufacturer will launch two Nova 9 phones first but more should be released later considering the Nova 8 series has more than four models. The Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are the first two that will be announced and the 3C certificate reveals their model numbers are NAM-AL00 and RTE-AL00 respectively.