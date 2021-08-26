Cancel
Dionne Warwick and Danis Goulet to Receive TIFF Tribute Awards

By Selome Hailu
Variety
 4 days ago
The Toronto International Film Festival announced that Dionne Warwick and Danis Goulet will be honored at the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 18.

Warwick, the famed singer of “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Walk on By,” will receive the Special Tribute Award. She is the subject of “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” a new documentary by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner that will premiere at TIFF in the TIFF Docs section.

Goulet, who directed “Night Raiders,” a Taika Waititi-backed science fiction film about a Cree woman resisting a military government, will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by L’Oréal Paris and supported by MGM. “Night Raiders” will have its North American premiere at the festival, screening as a gala presentation.

“We are excited to be announcing a music industry icon, alongside an exceptional emerging talent,” said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF. “A legend in her own right, Dionne Warwick has been charting firsts her entire career, a six-decade hitmaker with boundless talent, and a tireless activist for LGBTQ+ rights, and Danis Goulet is a visionary filmmaker, using film as a powerful vehicle for Indigenous storytelling and social change.”

Previously announced honorees of TIFF Tribute Awards include Benedict Cumberbatch (“Power of the Dog,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) receiving the Tribute Actor Award, Alanis Obomsawin (“Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger”) receiving the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) receiving the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Etalk’s Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde will serve as hosts of the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards, which will air for Canadian audiences on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV. Variety will stream the show to global audiences. TIFF’s People’s Choice Award and the Platform Jury Prize will also be announced during the event.

