It doesn’t take time-machine nostalgia or a certain passion for the scares to recognize that the original Candyman is a legitimately good movie. This can be mostly accredited to the spooks that eclipse over both urban legend and the actuality of living in this country. Based on his first two films, Jordan Peele’s participation in Candyman‘s resurrection is not surprising, nor is it happenstance. As it is, there is no ghoulish myth behind the Black struggles in America. Horror noire, from Night of the Living Dead to Antebellum, is able to give us the chills while hinting at the reality that racism and its spawns have been integrated in history since the birth of the nation. In Bernard Rose’s 1992 Candyman, the police didn’t bother investigating the murders of two residents in the Black-populated Cabrini-Green until white PhD student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) was physically assaulted (“A white woman got attacked, and they lock the place down.”). Almost thirty years later, refreshing the horrors of being a Black American through a different, frictional lens was in due time.