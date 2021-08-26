Surreal Photo Album: Back to School in 2021, Amid the Delta Surge
By Meghan Gallagher
The 74
Now 18 months into the pandemic, students are arriving to schools for yet another academic year like no other, with students under 12 remaining unvaccinated and the Delta variant driving up infection rates around the globe.
At some campuses, it’s the end of a long silence, with students eager to socialize, reconnect with teachers and resume in-person learning.
Scanning photos from the past month, between the familiar sights of dropoffs, new backpacks and community reunions were jarring reminders that this new school year is far from normal. First-day photos revealed vaccination events, chaotic health screenings, emotional send-offs, doctors at “meet and greets” and protesters convening close to campuses. Parents posted back to school photos, but captions were often tinged with concern. One parent’s update shared how her son bonded with a peer over nervous parents — that he found someone “who also has an overprotective mom who cares about Covid.”
Below, some of the more memorable photos we found, of what it’s like to return to school in the fall of 2021:
