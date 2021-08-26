Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

5 Lesser-Known Symptoms of Digital Eye Strain That Are Signals To Look Away From Your Screens, Stat

By Erica Sloan
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOmeK_0bdlG1Cc00

Our collective screen time is overdue for, well, a screening: A survey of more than 1,000 people conducted by Lens Direct last year found that 74 percent of respondents have been spending more time in front of a computer during the pandemic than usual, with 44 percent of them experiencing symptoms of digital eye strain as a result. Sure, with this pandemic-laden world being a pretty scary and anxiety-provoking place, turning to whatever coping mechanism gives you a sense of peace is welcome—whether that's a Netflix binge, a TikTok scroll, or otherwise. But how much screen time can we subscribe to before we legitimately damage our eyes? As it turns out, being able to note the symptoms of digital eye strain— which is characterized by the American Optometric Association as vision-related problems from prolonged screen use—may rely on listening to cues from your entire body.

When you look at a screen for hours on end, a variety of physiological shifts follow. As your eyes process the blue light emanating from the screen, they have to refocus it in order for it to land properly on the retina, VSP network optometrist Jennifer Tsai, OD, previously told Well+Good: “After an extended period of time, your eye muscles feel fatigued from being overworked.”

Not to mention, the natural tendency to reduce your blink rate by up to 66 percent while staring at a screen compounds that effect, triggering the dry eyes and blurry vision most often cited as symptoms of digital eye strain. But while those eye changes alone may be evidence that it’s time to turn away from a screen and focus your gaze at something at least 20 feet away—which you should aim to do for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, says optometrist Jonah Berman, OD, FAAO, citing the 20-20-20 rule—there are a few less-obvious symptoms of digital eye strain to consider, too.

“Holding screens close to the face not only taxes the visual system, but also adversely affects the musculoskeletal system by forcing us to constantly bend forward,” says Dr. Berman, on the woes of staring downward at a cellphone. And a computer screen can cause similar body strain when its height falls outside of eye level, requiring you to either hunch over or tilt your neck upward to view it, says chiropractor Kevin Lees, DC, manager of auditing and quality at The Joint Chiropractic.

Below, the experts walk through the most common symptoms of digital eye strain that can come from staring at a screen for hours, both eye-related and otherwise.

5 ways your body will tell you to look—or move—away from a screen:

1. You’re having a frequent urge to re-adjust.

This can come in the form of feeling like you need to blink a ton—to re-focus, eliminate double vision, or re-wet dry eyes—or simply like you need to keep re-crossing your legs or shifting your position.

“You may notice having to scoot up or down in your chair, or maybe lean to one side,” says Dr. Lees, which can indicate that you’ve been in one specific position for too long. “Any impulse to stop what you’re doing and either move your body or adjust your screen is a clear sign that something isn’t right,” says Dr. Berman.

2. You develop a headache.

A headache that forms behind the eyes, or any type of pain or discomfort in that ocular region, directly relates to the vision stress that prolonged screen time can cause, says Dr. Berman.

It’s also very possible that staring at a screen may trigger other types of headaches, including migraine, as well. In fact, a 2015 study of screen-time exposure and headaches in 4,927 young people (with an average age of 21) found that those in the group with the highest regular screen time had a significantly higher risk of developing migraine, too.

3. You feel neck or back soreness.

As you sink into your chair or hunch over your laptop or phone, the shift in alignment can also cause neck or back pain.

“The spine is compressed 30 percent more while sitting than when standing, and over time, this can lead to chronic shortening of muscles in your chest and your hips, and skeletal changes like osteoarthritis,” says Dr. Lees. To wit, extended sedentary periods are connected with a risk of chronic lower back pain, a herniated disc, sciatica, and degenerative disc disease, he adds. So, stretching and changing your position (by, yes, taking a break from the screens) can help.

Looking for stretches for low-back pain? Try the 13-minute guided session in the video below.

4. Your feet are swelling.

After a while, remaining crouched over a screen can limit the circulation in your legs, says Dr. Lees, causing your feet or ankles to swell or tighten. Keeping your legs crossed for that same period of time can temporarily compress nerves, too, leading to numbness or tingling in the feet. In both cases, standing up if you are able to do so, stepping away from your screen, and walking around for a few seconds can mitigate these symptoms. Elevating the feet, lying down completely, or otherwise changing your position can also help.

5. You're having difficulty focusing or experiencing brain fog.

Stress, anxiety, fatigue, and even lack of novelty are common causes of that out-of-it feeling neurologists call brain fog, but perhaps more sneakily, so is remaining seated in front of your computer for hours on end. And it’s not just from your eyes “glazing over,” either. When you get sucked into a task and lose sight of your posture, your breathing can also be affected. “As you stoop forward, you have less room for lung and diaphragm expansion,” says Dr. Lees, which could result in fewer deep breaths overall. The decrease in oxygen to the brain can, in turn, result in foggy or unclear thinking, says Dr. Lees.

If any of the above symptoms creep up for you—and especially if you’re experiencing multiple—you can take that as a likely sign from your body that it’s time to change your position and redirect your gaze toward something that is most definitely not a screen. To maximize the benefits of that screen break, take it outside, too, if you can: Combining some light physical activity with fresh air can help reset both mind and body.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Strain#Eye Disease#Dry Eyes#Eye Fatigue#Lens Direct#Tiktok#Vsp#Faao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist—Please Don’t Diagnose Yourself With Stomach Worms’

TikTok is full of recommendations—some great and some not-so-much. By all means, turn to TikTok for fun, catchy dances that spark joy into movement. But you might want to be more careful following random nutrition or health advice. Case in point: the new TikTok trend to eat papaya seeds or buy over-the-counter deworming pills in a (likely imaginary) fight against stomach worms.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Here’s How To Keep Your Digestive System From Going Completely Off Track When You’re Traveling, According to a Gastroenterologist

The whole point of taking a vacation is that it's meant to be relaxing; a blissful time away, when all you have to worry about is what you want for lunch, or whether you'd rather lounge by the beach or the pool. Which is why it's super annoying (as in, more annoying than usual) when your bathroom habits get thrown for a loop because while you're traveling, your digestion isn't functioning like it normally does.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Well+Good

The ‘Inflammation Clock’ Is a Key To Unlock Longer Lifespans

New research published in July by Nature shows that the latest feature to boost longevity might be a handy tool known as the “inflammation clock.”. The clock measures your “biological age,” which may be higher or lower than your chronological age. A 25-year-old, for example, could have an inflammation clock that resembles that of a 50-year-old. And they’d never know unless there were a way (like an inflammation clock) to reveal it at a younger age to help prepare for the future.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

What does YOUR gut say about your health? Expert decodes symptoms from bloating to bad breath - and reveals how getting on top of them can make you look younger!

All of us have a unique assortment of bacteria in the gut which play a variety of roles, from modulating your immunce response to digestion and even how you're ageing. Skincare experts are only beginning to understand the role that gut health plays, but it could well hold the key to looking younger for longer.
Deal, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

How to Deal with Eye Strain from Excessive Screen Use

During the pandemic and virtual learning, kids spent several hours a day on their iPads, computers, laptops, and cell phones, way more than usual on any given day. The fear is that overuse of these devices may have caused digital eye strain and other problems. Dr. Joseph Calderone, of Better...
Sciencemensjournal.com

Ways Increased Screen Time Is Straining Your Body

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Are you living behind a screen? Do you...
Healthmakeuseof.com

How to Avoid Eye Strain From Screens: 6 Tips and Exercises

These days, we do everything looking at a screen. From work, gaming, catching up with friends, or relaxing with our favorite streaming sites, we spend almost every waking moment fixated on a different-sized screen. Whether it’s our laptops, tables, or phones, it’s one black mirror after another… and it’s causing havoc on our eyes.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Twitter is 'actively looking for a fix' for its new Chirp font after users complain over eye strain, headaches, and migraines due to the higher visual contrast

Twitter is looking for a fix to its new 'Chirp font' and colour pallet after a number of users complained its higher visual contrast was causing them pain. The social media platform posted on its accessibility account it was 'actively looking for a fix' to the font, and that they found issues specifically with the font on Windows.
seattlepi.com

3 lesser-known signs you are at risk for falling

(BPT) - Falling doesn't have to be a normal part of aging. This is good news, given the consequences of a fall. Just ask Mike Berning, an older adult who suffered a severe fall after trying to change a lightbulb in his home. His injury resulted in extended, expensive and difficult physical therapy, and it took him nearly six months to walk again without a limp. Not only was Berning’s fall hard on him, it was hard on his wife, as she was his primary caregiver.
HealthAlbany Herald

Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests

How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function -- the mental capacity for learning, thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, remembering and paying attention.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can't Sleep? Try These 6 Lesser Known Sleep Tips

Perfect sleep hygiene is sometimes too hard. You can improve your self-hygiene without giving up activities you like. There are alternatives to giving up electronics and all caffeine. You've no doubt heard many of the standard tips for what you should do if you can't sleep. Collectively, these are often...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

20 Bad Habits That Could Turn You Blind, Say Experts

You're staring at a screen right now. And chances are, you don't know the #1 thing you can do to protect your eyes while doing so. That's why we wrote this. The truth is that the power is within your sights—diet, lifestyle choices and good eye hygiene have a lot to do with preserving vision as we age. Here's what top experts say you should focus on. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
San Diego, CAmassdevice.com

This steerable catheter for the brain could improve aneurysm treatment

The team of researchers designed the device to navigate the brain’s arteries and blood vessels to treat aneurysms and other neurological conditions. It was inspired by insect legs and flagella tail-like structures that allow microscopic organisms to swim, according to the researchers. So far, the steerable catheter has been successfully...
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy