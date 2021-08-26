Cancel
FX on Hulu’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Adds Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell and 9 More to Cast

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
FX on Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven” has rounded out its cast with 11 additions to the limited series starring previously announced leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and...

