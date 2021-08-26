How RuPaul Became the World’s Most Famous Drag Queen and Changed LGBTQ+ Representation

The biggest stars to come out of the series reflect on how it’s impacted an entire art form, and created unprecedented opportunity. Bianca Del Rio is back home in New York, resting up after performing a sold-out show in Amsterdam. It’s not the first time the drag queen has been to the Netherlands’ capital city, and it surely won’t be the last. Next week, she’ll land in Tel Aviv for a two-night event, before kicking off a three-month tour across the U.S. Plus, a dozen or so Canadian cities, as well as stopovers in Latin American countries including Brazil and Argentina, are already dated for 2022. This is the life of a star. “Who would have thought?” Del Rio asks now. After all, it’s quite a leap from winning a TV competition.