How RuPaul Became the World’s Most Famous Drag Queen and Changed LGBTQ+ Representation
When you think of RuPaul, I bet many things come to mind. Drag icon, supermodel, and musician are just some of the notable titles earned by the long-running star. The Drag Race creator is also a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community. RuPaul has definitely paved the way for drag representation in mainstream media and has 19 Emmy Awards to show for it. In 2017, he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. Considering his mark on pop culture, it’s not hard to see why.talentrecap.com
