Purdue startup closes seed funding round
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A West Lafayette-based life sciences diagnostic startup has closed on a $1.8 million seed round of funding. Amplified Sciences, which is developing diagnostics designed to detect debilitating diseases more quickly, says the round was completed by an investment from Chicago-based OCA Ventures. Amplified Sciences Chief Executive Officer Diana Caldwell says the funding will help validate the company’s lead diagnostic test for pancreatic cancer and bring it closer to commercialization.www.wishtv.com
