Purdue startup closes seed funding round

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A West Lafayette-based life sciences diagnostic startup has closed on a $1.8 million seed round of funding. Amplified Sciences, which is developing diagnostics designed to detect debilitating diseases more quickly, says the round was completed by an investment from Chicago-based OCA Ventures. Amplified Sciences Chief Executive Officer Diana Caldwell says the funding will help validate the company’s lead diagnostic test for pancreatic cancer and bring it closer to commercialization.

www.wishtv.com

