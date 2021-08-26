Lifetime Sets Premiere Dates For Fall Movies With Jill Scott, Heather Locklear, Shannen Doherty, More

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has set premiere dates for its fall movie slate, including its Highway to Heaven reboot with Jill Scott and Barry Watson, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with Heather Locklear and EP Meghan McCain, and List of a Lifetime, with Shannen Doherty and Kelly Hu, among others. As we previously reported., the anticipated Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace debuts on Labor Day, September 6 and the rest follow every weekend through November 6.

Full Fall schedule and descriptions below. All times at 8pm/7c.

Sept 6: Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

(Sydney Morton, Jordan Dean)

Sept 18: Imperfect High

(Sherri Shepherd, Nia Sioux)

Sept 24: Dying to Marry Him

(Only on Lifetime Movie Club)

Oct 2: The Good Father : The Martin MacNeill Story

(Tom Everett Scott, Anwen O’ Driscoll, Charisma Carpenter, EP Nancy Grace)

Oct 9: Dying to Belong

(Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka, Jenika Rose)

Oct 10: List of a Lifetime

(Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kawn, Shannen Doherty, Patricia Velasquez)

Oct 16: Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

(Heather Locklear, Natasha Bure, EP Meghan McCain, Kris Carlson)

Oct 17: Fighting for Her Life

Oct 23: Switched Before Birth

(Justina Machado, Skyler Samuels, director Elisabeth Rohm)

Oct 24: The Fight That Never Ends

Oct 30: Torn From Her Arms

(Judy Reyes, Gloria Reuben, Fatima Molina)

Nov 6: Highway to Heaven

(Jill Scott, Barry Watson)

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Premieres September 6 at 8/7c

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan (Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to the three-film Harry & Meghan franchise.

Imperfect High

Premieres September 18 at 8/7c

Imperfect High is the story of Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys – a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Sherri Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane) also stars.

Imperfect High is produced by Tina Pehme and Kim C. Roberts of Sepia Films for Lifetime. Sheri Singer is the executive producer, and Siobhan Devine directs from a script written by Anne-Marie Hess. The film reunites the producers and writer of Perfect High.

Dying to Marry Him

Premieres September 24

only on Lifetime Movie Club

Starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Andrea Hickey. No longer recognizable, Amy returns to her hometown and becomes the wedding planner for her first love with her mind set on getting him back no matter what the cost.

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story

Premieres October 2 at 8/7c

Based on actual events, The Good Father tells the story of Dr. MacNeill (Tom Everett Scott) and the incredible life he led with his former beauty queen wife, Michele (Charisma Carpenter) and their eight children. A pillar of the community, he was respected and loved by all especially by his daughter Alexis (O’Driscoll) who adored him and even wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything soon changes after Dr. MacNeill convinces Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, Dr. MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children but who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered, was capable of murder.

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story is produced by Good Doctor Films Inc. for Lifetime. Nancy Grace and bestselling author Josh Sabarra executive produce alongside Howard Braunstein. Annie Bradley directs from a script written by John Fasano and Abdi Nazemian.

Dying to Belong

Premieres October 9 at 8/7c

A remake of the classic 1997 film, Dying to Belong tells the story of journalism major Olivia (Onwuka) meets Riley (Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.”

Dying to Belong is produced by Pink Buffalo Films and Wishing Floor Films with Danielle von Zerneck (The Christmas Set Up) executive producing, Gail Harvey (Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos) directs from a script from Caitlin D. Freyers (Wynona Earp). Shawn Angelski (Story of a Girl) also serves as executive producer.

List of a Lifetime

Premieres October 10 at 8/7c

List of a Lifetime follows Brenda Lee (Kelly Hu) who is diagnosed with breast cancer, is prompted to look for the daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago. After finding Talia (Sylvia Kwan) and sharing her devasting news, Talia convinces Brenda to make a bucket list of everything she wants to do, promising to help her complete everything on the list. While keeping Brenda a secret from her adoptive parents Diana (Shannen Doherty) and Marty (Jamie Kahler, How I Met Your Mother), Talia grows closer to the mother she never knew. Meanwhile, Brenda discovers a meaningful relationship with Talia she didn’t know she needed, and a reason to fight for her life.

Patricia Velasquez stars as Brenda’s best friend, Meg while Jane Sibbett stars as Brenda’s oncologist, Dr. Elizabeth Boyer. Jim Klock (Underground Railroad) also appears in the film as Brenda’s supervisor, Kevin and Chad Lindberg (The Fast and the Furious) plays Brenda’s boyfriend, Mike.

List of a Lifetime also falls under Lifetime’s Broader Focus initiative which champions women in key production roles. The movie is produced by Ninth House Films and MarVista Entertainment and is directed by Roxy Shih and written by Jessica Landry. Producers for The Ninth House are Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren while Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista Entertainment. The film also included a diverse predominately female crew with Daphne Wu as the director of photography, Hanuel Kim as the gaffer and many others.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Premieres October 16 at 8/7c

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff is about Kristine Carlson (Heather Locklear) and her husband Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald) had an amazing life with their two daughters. But when Richard tragically passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance. Comfortable with living in Richard’s shadow, she is now forced to navigate the unchartered territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff is produced for Lifetime by The Johnson Production Group and Teitelbaum Artists. Maura Dunbar (The American Bible Challenge, What Should You Do?), Mark Teitelbaum (Superior Donuts, The Crazy Ones) and Meghan McCain (The View, Moms) are executive producers. Ellen S. Pressman will direct from a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary.

Fighting for Her Family

Premieres October 17 at 8/7c

Inspired by a true story, Devina has always wanted to be a mother and after years of trying and many miscarriages, Devina and her husband, Rick, have all but given up–until Devina discovers she’s pregnant again with a healthy baby girl. Adding to her stress is Devina’s mother, Ani, who is against her being with Rick, let alone having his child. When Devina collapses midway through her pregnancy, she is taken to the hospital and discovers she has a life-threatening blood disorder. Now, with every day possibly being her last, Devina is determined to see the pregnancy to term and deliver her miracle baby. Will Devina’s baby girl survive and have a mommy waiting for her when she arrives? Starring Aisha Kumari, Adam Huss, Alice Amter

Switched Before Birth

Premieres October 23 at 8/7c

Switched Before Birth follows Olivia Crawford (Skyler Samuels) and her husband Brian (Bo Yokely), who after multiple miscarriages, numerous failed IVF trials and stretching themselves to the limit financially, finally receive the joyous news that she’s pregnant with twins. While going through her latest round of IVF, Oliva meets and becomes fast friends with Anna Ramirez (Machado), who is struggling to have a child after years of focusing on her successful restaurants. When Anna becomes pregnant as well, the ladies celebrate and begin to prepare for their babies. Olivia is also there for Anna when she suffers a devastating miscarriage and struggles to move forward while her marriage to restaurateur Gabe Ramirez (Yancey Arias) crumbles. When Olivia and Brian finally welcome their twins Olivia’s life feels complete, but the happy couple’s world is turned upside down when they discover that not only are the babies not twins, but one of the babies is also biologically Anna and Gabe’s that was implanted into Olivia by mistake. Now pitted against each other, Olivia will do anything to keep the baby that she carried, while Anna will stop at nothing to bring her son home.

Switched Before Birth is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl for Lifetime. Leslie Greif, Laurie Pozmantier and Stacy Mandelberg serve as executive producers and Elisabeth Rohm directs a script from Kelly Fullerton. Eric Tomosunas also serves as executive producer and Alex Kerr and Ron Robinson serve as producers.

The Fight That Never Ends

Sunday, October 24 at at 8/7c

Leon Watkins (Allen Payne) runs a community helpline in South Central LA, where anyone in need of help is welcome. One of his most frequent visitors is local gang leader, John Wesley Hunter (Robert Ri’chard), otherwise known as “Joker” to the streets. After a day of hustling and almost losing his life in a shoot-out, Joker goes to the one place where he knows he can get help. All in a typical day’s work for Leon until an unlikely woman, Joanne (Christa B. Allen), shows up insisting on aiding him in his fight for his community. This unlikely team defies social constructs by working together to actively fight oppression and gain nation-wide recognition for a hidden reality of many. Along their way they experience the deep-seeded hatred that has plagued America, great love, and tragedy as they leave behind a legacy.

The Fight That Never Ends is inspired by Joanne Beck’s story, who also serves as a producer alongside Dahlia Waingort. The film is produced by Electric Entertainment and Brandani Productions, in association with Sunset Pictures, and is directed by Preston A. Whitmore ll.

Torn From Her Arms

Premieres October 30 at 8/7c

Torn From Her Arms is based on a true story, originally covered by the OZY editorial team. Amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, the timely film depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. Judy Reyes (Devious Maids, Claws) takes on the role of Thelma Garcia, a Texas Immigration lawyer who works tirelessly to reunite the pair, and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER) portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist ProPublica reporter, Ginger Thompson, who broke the story. The movie follows Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina, Who Killed Sara?) and her six-year-old daughter, Ximena (Camila Nuñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy. Detained in detention centers in different states, Cindy and Ximena endured inhumane living conditions and inadequate medical care, but that was nothing compared to the emotional toll of being apart. Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of six-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.

Torn From Her Arms is produced by OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America. Executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Linda Berman, Carlos Watson, Lindsay Rodger, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and Steve McGlothen. Alan Jonsson Gavica directs from a script written by Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol. Originally covered by Ozy’s reporting arm, Torn From Her Arms marks Ozy’s first foray into scripted programming and an expansion of its television catalog.

Highway to Heaven

Premieres November 6 at 8/7c

A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new event movie series follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross).

The first movie in the Highway to Heaven event movie series is produced by Rain Productions and Propagate for Lifetime. Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken executive produce for Rain Productions; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell executive produce from Propagate; Howard Braunstein is executive producer; Jill Scott and Shawn Gee also executive produce. Stacey K. Black directs from an original script by executive producer/writer Cathryn Humphris and award-winning playwright Angelica Chéri. Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepoff are executive producing on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate.