Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum vacation in luxury catamaran

By Maria Loreto
Posted by 
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum were spotted making the most of their summer in a luxury catamaran along the Italian coast. The couple, who got engaged this past February, were spotted having a great time in Sardinia.

RELATED:

Paris Hilton responds to pregnancy rumors and credits her new lingerie line

Celebrity sisters that have proven they will always have each other’s back

Paris took to Instagram to post about her summer vacation. The 40 year old businesswoman and TV personality posted several photos of herself relaxing and having fun aboard a luxury yacht.

Other photos were captured, including one where Paris and Carter are seen kissing aboard a luxury catamaran. Hilton is wearing a red bikini top with a rose patterned bottom while Reum wears floral swim trunks, a cap and a black shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fd4SG_0bdlEblp00 GrosbyGroup
Paris and Carter enjoy their vacation in Italy.

Hilton has recently made appearances on late night talk shows, discussing her new Netflix series, ‘Cooking With Paris’ and also discussing her upcoming wedding. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she explained that the process has been very stressful and that as far as event planning goes, she’s only selected a wedding dress for the evening.

“It‘s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” she said. While she said that she’s not a “bridezilla at all,” she thinks that having one dress won’t be enough for her wedding event. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,“ she said. She also joked that her fiance won’t be having as many outfit changes since “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am.”

Paris and Carter started dating in 2019. While Paris has steered relatively clear of the spotlight, she’s making a comeback with a new reality series called “Paris In Love.”

“I just feel like for my documentary, ‘This Is Paris,’ it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending,” Paris said. The show will air on the streaming service Peacock and it will document Paris and Carter’s relationship, including their wedding.

Comments / 8

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catamaran#Summer Vacation#Italy#Italian#Parishilton#Grosbygroup Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton Will Wear 10 Wedding Dresses, So There

How many wedding dresses is too many wedding dresses? The debate rages on. Many, if not most, people would say one dress will do the job; others prefer one for the ceremony and one for the reception, with an eye toward comfort and spilling. Still others, mostly belonging to the rich-and-famous-person category, scale up for optics. Hailey Bieber, for example, cycled through six wedding looks during her “wedding week,” while Lady Kitty Spencer (a.k.a. Princess Diana’s niece) wore five ball gowns over the course of a single day. Maybe that feels excessive to you, but then you probably aren’t Paris Hilton. Not to be outdone by Britain’s royal-adjacent elites (or even the royals themselves), Hilton plans to wear “probably ten” wedding dresses in the process of marrying fiancé Carter Reum. Currently, she is counting on a “three-day affair,” which works out to an average of just over three dresses per day.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Paris Hilton’s Net Worth?

Born in New York City on February 17, 1981, Paris Hilton is a socialite, singer, actress, and businesswoman who kicked off her career at the age of 19 as a model. The great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, Paris’ dream was to become a veterinarian when she was young. As an ardent animal lover, she would save up money to “buy” her favorite animals so she could live close to them. Interestingly, Paris was raised with conservative values and had a very strict upbringing.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton will wear 'probably 10' different dresses at upcoming wedding, more proof stars are nothing like us

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the biggest stories of August 2021 that prove how celebrities are nothing like us… starting with Paris Hilton's extravagant wedding attire plans. Reality TV star and DJ Paris Hilton will soon be marrying venture capitalist Carter Reum and filming it for her upcoming Peacock series "Paris in Love." The nuptial celebrations will not only take place over the course of three days, she revealed in August, but will also feature a lot of wedding dresses. "It's gonna be like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Aug. 17. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she told the host, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, on the other hand, will not be changing as many time as his bride. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris admitted. Paris and Carter — whom she refers to as her "Prince Charming" in her YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris" — were first linked in January 2020. They became engaged in February 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

You’ll Never Guess How Many Dresses Paris Hilton Plans To Wear During Her Wedding

While Paris Hilton promises that she has no intention of being a “bridezilla,” she revealed that she won’t be having only one measly wedding dress — she will be having 10. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said, joking that her fiancé will probably only have one outfit, as “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am” (via People).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on ‘Tonight Show’

Paris Hilton brought her signature glamour to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The heiress donned a sparkling blue dress by Philipp Plein for the occasion. Her Aphrodite style featured broad shoulders and cuffed sleeves, as well as a deep V-shaped neckline. The look’s greatest statement, however, came from allover rhinestones that covered the dress, catching the light at every moment. Its dazzle was further amplified by a belted waist, topped with a heart-shaped jeweled buckle. When it came to shoes, Hilton balanced her dress’ bold statement with versatile black pumps — with a twist. The Netflix “Cooking With Paris” host slipped on...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

All The Details We Know About Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding

Get ready for the next royal wedding, and no, we don’t mean any of the British monarchs. America’s own princess of partying, Paris Hilton, is getting married, and her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum is shaping up to be a production worthy of her name. You think her $65,000 crystal-studded pink Birkin bag is extra? Wait until you hear about the details of her wedding festival, which will include various wardrobe changes and a TV special of her “fairytale ending.”
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Paris Hilton’s Wedding Plans Could Include 10 Outfit Changes

Paris Hilton wants to wear “lots of dresses” at her wedding and if I ever had the budget, I would too. In a recent segment on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the TV star, aspiring chef, world-renowned DJ discussed her upcoming wedding plans with her fiancée Carter Reum. The couple, who confirmed their relationship back in April 2020, have been engaged since February. The venture capitalist first popped the question on Hilton’s 40th birthday, gifting her a 20-karat diamond ring estimated at around $2 million.
Malibu, CAtherealdeal.com

Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are the latest celebs to settle in Malibu. The famous socialite and her fiancé paid $8.4 million for a home on La Costa Beach, according to Dirt. And there is a marketing tie-in. Hilton filmed a promotional video there for her Netflix show, “Cooking with Paris,” according to the report.
TV & Videosspoonuniversity.com

Is Paris Hilton’s New Show “Cooking With Paris” Really Worth a Watch?

When you think of Paris Hilton, what comes immediately to mind? For me, it's Kim Kardashian and velour tracksuits. But the one thing I never would have associated her with is cooking. That is, until Netflix decided to team up with Hilton to create “Cooking With Paris,” a 6-episode series that features Paris and her celebrity friends cooking recipes straight out of her bedazzled pink cookbook – or at least attempting to do so. Guests on the show include Kim K herself, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Comments / 8

Community Policy