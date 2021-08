“Masterchef” has been renewed for Season 12 at Fox. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich will all return for the new season. “Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “’Masterchef,’ Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when ‘Masterchef’ returns for a much deserved Season 12.”