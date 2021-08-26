Cancel
Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell And Sam Worthington Among Those Joining Andrew Garfield In FX’s Limited Series ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
FX has set the ensemble to join Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the studio’s new limited series Under the Banner of Heaven , tapping Sam Worthington , Denise Gough , Wyatt Russell , Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl to round out the cast.

Inspired by the New York Times bestseller, the story follows a detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust of the government.

Dustin Lance Black created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie, who will serve as director; and Gillian Berrie.

Produced by FX Productions, Under the Banner of Heaven will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu. Production recently began in Calgary.

Gough is repped by UTA, Independent & Tapestry. Worthington is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson. Russell is repped by UTA and Jackoway, Austen. Birmingham is represented by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa. Clemens is represented by UTA and Mosaic. Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management and Paradigm. Numrich is represented by Principal Entertainment LA and Innovative Artists. Pirrie is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates. Hyerdahl is represented by Greene and Associates, RED Management and attorney Mark Temple.

