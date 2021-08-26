Renters face uncertainty as the eviction moratorium expires and billions in ERAP funding have yet to be distributed

Earlier this month the CDC issued a new eviction moratorium for communities with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. Louisiana still fits the bill under the moratorium, especially after seeing a record-breaking number of cases last week. Under the CDC’s latest order, qualified renters do not have to pay rent until October fourth. The eviction moratorium has been extended several times and could be extended again. Economists, real estate experts, and property owners say this could lead the housing market down a dark path. Newell spoke with Wade Ragas, real estate consultant and economist, about how the moratorium impacts renters and landlords.