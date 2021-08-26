Cancel
Advocacy

Renters face uncertainty as the eviction moratorium expires and billions in ERAP funding have yet to be distributed

By Julia Moro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eviction moratorium that has protected many renters from facing housing uncertainty is expiring next week, Aug. 31, putting many at risk. New York imposed an eviction moratorium in March of 2020, allowing those who suffered financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic to stay in their homes. The moratorium has been extended multiple times. However, the deadline is fast approaching, and another extension at this point is unlikely.

