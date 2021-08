Ed Asner, the tough guy with the soft side who starred as the irascible newsroom boss Lou Grant on the legendary sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and on his own hard-hitting TV drama, died Sunday. He was 91. Said his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.” Publicist Charles Sherman said Asner died of natural causes at his home in Tarzana. The actor received three of his record seven Emmy Awards (in 1971, ’72...