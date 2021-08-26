CHS Volleyball 2021 Preview

It’s a new regime in Cody as Nicole Gwynn takes over as head coach of the Fillies volleyball team. Gwynn takes over a quality squad who finished 10-9 a year ago and just missed out on a chance to go to State. This year the Fillies are loaded with talent led by a deep junior class and senior leadership that will be key to the Fillies ability to improve once again. With the Fillies set for their first matches this weekend, last week I caught up with first year coach Nicole Gwynn to preview the 2021 campaign.