Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Old Guard 2’: Netflix And Skydance Tap Victoria Mahoney To Direct Next Installment As Charlize Theron And KiKi Layne Close Deals To Return

By Justin Kroll
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pihYy_0bdlDX9a00

EXCLUSIVE: A year after becoming one of Netflix’s most popular original films to date, the sequel to The Old Guard is gearing up quickly as Netflix and Skydance zero in on a next director to take the helm. Sources tell Deadline that Victoria Mahoney has come on to direct The Old Guard 2 , with stars Charlize Theron , KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor returning to reprise their roles.

Mahoney steps in for Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first but decided to not come back to helm the sequel as the success of the first film has led to several news jobs including Sony’s The Woman King starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu.

“I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre,” said Prince-Bythewood. “I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Mahoney has become one of the more in-demand directors after becoming second unit director on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , making her the first woman and first Black woman to direct a Star Wars film. Mahoney had a number of projects she was considering, but the opportunity to direct the Netflix film was too good to pass up.

“Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard,” Mahoney said. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences. Warmly tipping my hat to the world Gina, Charlize, Rucka, Fernández, Skydance, Netflix, Marc Evans Productions, Denver & Delilah Films and the entire Team daringly put forward.”

Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández graphic novel series, the original pic followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. The original is one of Netflix’s most popular films to date and was seen by 78M households in its first four weeks.

Rucka will pen the sequel with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance; Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix producing for Denver and Delilah and Marc Evans producing for Marc Evans Productions. Prince-Bythewood will also produce. Rucka will exec produce.

“We are beyond thrilled that Vic is joining The Old Guard  team,” said Theron, Kono and Dix. “Her passion for these characters and her ambitious vision for the movie overwhelmed us all. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her.”

The sequel also marks a major milestone for Skydance as it is now the only studio to supply Amazon, Netflix and Apple with tentpole franchises and signature  content. With the success of The Old Guard (Netflix) and The Tomorrow War and Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video), in 2021 alone Skydance delivered top franchises at two different streamers with a Tomorrow War sequel already in development.

Mahoney is repped by CAA and Nina Shaw of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Greg Rucka
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Old Guard 2#Denver Delilah Films#Team#Theron#Caa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Jeremy Garelick to Direct ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel at Netflix

Jeremy Garelick will direct the “Murder Mystery” sequel for Netflix, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston expected to reprise their roles from the first film, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The film, with a script from James Vanderbilt, will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean. According...
TV & VideosComplex

Netflix Taps ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel Director, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Expected to Return

Netflix reunited Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for 2019’s Murder Mystery, and now the company has tapped Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer) to direct the sequel and collaborate with returning screenwriter James Vanderbilt on the script. Deadline writes the streamer is expecting to get Aniston and Sandler to return to their starring roles. Both actors led similar vacation-themed movies before, including when they teamed up for 2011’s Just Go With It, and Garelick penned Aniston’s The Break-Up in ’06.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Derek Tsang tapped to direct Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem'

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Director Derek Tsang of 'Better Days' fame has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Netflix's adaptation of 'Three-Body-Problem' for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. According to Variety, the forthcoming series, based on the trilogy from Chinese author Liu Cixin, will narrate the story of...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron's The Old Guard 2 Has Taken A Big Step Forward At Netflix

Among last year’s more popular streaming offerings on the movies front was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. It didn’t take long for sequel chatter to begin once the movie was released in July 2020, and this past January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 had been greenlit. Now we’ve heard word that the sequel has taken a big step forward by hiring a director.
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘The Old Guard’ Gets a New Guard As Bythewood Is Out

Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the most prominent working black directors in Hollywood at the moment. While her films like “Beyond the Lights” may not do well at the box office, they garner a lot of critical acclaim from those in the know about her. Even the Criterion Collection recognized her film “Love and Basketball” for its cultural and artistic significance.
MoviesVulture

The Old Guard Will Get the Old Sequel Treatment

Just like its protagonists, The Old Guard is regenerating. Netflix has greenlit a sequel, The Old Guard 2, following the original 2020 film, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of vigilante fighters who can’t be killed. According to Deadline, Theron, along with the film’s other main stars including Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Veronica Ngo, are set to return. ﻿And the film will once again be written by Greg Rucka, who penned the original graphic novel series. But Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood will not be back to helm the sequel, due to other commitments (although she’ll continue as a producer). Instead, Victoria Mahoney, who has directed episodes of The Morning Show and Grey’s Anatomy along with serving as second-unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will helm the sequel. “I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement to Deadline. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement — being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses,” Mahoney added. “Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Skywalker’s Mahoney To Helm “Old Guard 2”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” second unit director Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to direct “The Old Guard” sequel at Netflix and Skydance. Mahoney takes over from Gina Prince-Bythewood who directed the first film based on the comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Prince-Bythewood opted not to return to focus on other projects, but will remain as a producer.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘The Old Guard 2’ Announces Victoria Mahoney To Direct Sequel

Deadline reports that Netflix and Skydance are at full speed ahead in choosing a director for The Old Guard 2. The first film became one of Netflix’s most popular original films to date, and Victoria Mahoney has been revealed to direct the sequel. Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all return to reprise their roles.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Old Guard 2: Netflix’s success returns with another director

The old guard it’s a movie of Netflix that surprised in 2020 for its technical quality and the spectacular story about a group of immortal people who try to help ordinary humans. Charlize Theron played Andy, the leader of this particular team that has been carrying out its heroic activities for a long time, but is soon to fall as a result of the curiosity of a former CIA agent.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

The Old Guard 2 Is in Development at Netflix

The Old Guard was a big hit for Netflix and really some of the only big blockbuster action we got during the pandemic. We already knew the studio was looking to turn the film into a franchise, but now it is official as Netflix has announced that The Old Guard 2 is in production. The Charlize Theron-starring film will have Victoria Mahoney directing this time as Gina Prince-Bythewood has become too busy to do the sequel, but she will stay on as a producer.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix's We Can Be Heroes Sequel Being Directed by Robert Rodriguez Next Year

At the end of last year, Robert Rodriguez' new family film, We Can Be Heroes, hit Netflix and it was reported that 44 million households viewed the movie in its first couple of weeks on the streaming service. Due to the movie's success, it was no surprise to hear Rodriguez was in development with Netflix for a sequel. According to a new report from Collider, Rodriguez is officially directing the follow-up next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy