‘Katrina Babies’: HBO Sets Documentary About Hurricane’s Impact On New Orleans Youth

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : HBO Documentary Films is in production on Katrina Babies , a feature documentary offering an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.

Sixteen years after the disaster of Hurricane Katrina, long after the news cameras have left, an entire generation grapples with the lifelong impact of having their childhood redefined by tragedy. New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles, Jr., who was 12 when Katrina hit the city, documents the stories of his peers who survived the storm as children, while simultaneously opening a door for his own healing, capturing the spirit and resilience of New Orleans.

“After my family and I experienced Hurricane Katrina in 2005, we were left to pick up the pieces of a situation that seemed totally out of our control. I was 12 years old, and like with many catastrophes, children were an afterthought,” Buckles, Jr. said. “It baffled me that after we experienced one of the deadliest natural disasters in the U.S. no one asked us how we were doing or feeling. No one asked us right after the storm and no one is asking now, so I picked up a camera and decided to do it myself. What I’m most excited about is showing the beauty of New Orleans youth, how we are owning our resilience, and bringing back the city that WE love.”

Katrina Babies marks Buckles, Jr.’s feature directorial debut. The doc is is a co-production between Invisible Pictures and Time Studios, in association with Creative Control and House of the Young Entertainment.

Buckles, Jr. is producing with Audrey Rosenberg of Invisible Pictures and Rebecca Teitel of Time Studios. Pic’s executive producers are Coodie & Chike of Creative Control, Ian Orefice, Mike Beck and Alexa Conway of Time Studios, and Jess Jacobs of Invisible Pictures.

Katrina Babies builds on HBO’s legacy as the home of one of the definitive documentaries about Katrina’s devastation, Spike Lee’s 2006 When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, which won three Emmy awards and a Peabody.

