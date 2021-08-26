How to view Docker logs to troubleshoot containers

A collection of code snippets to build an Ubuntu server that is ready to develop a simple AI product. To deploy an AI engine on the cloud, you most likely need to run a virtual Linux-based server with essential software and libraries. A standard way to spin up a server is to create a docker image that meets all the requirements. You can run a docker container using the corresponding docker image on any machine as your server. In general, a standard server for building an AI product must have several essential software and libraries including Python, Java, Git, Docker, and GCloud. For example, you need to build a new docker image every time that the AI model gets updated; so docker must be installed. Then, you need to deploy the new docker image with a new AI model on the cloud; so, for example, gcloud and kubectl must be installed.