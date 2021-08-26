Cancel
TV Series

Why He-Man Was The Best Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to imagine the eye-rolling that’s being done upon seeing this pick since some lists would have Teela as the number one pick, and they’re not wrong since in the Revelations version she’s definitely come forward in a big way. But in the original series, it’s fair to say that she wasn’t given the same amount of leeway since He-Man and many others were given more of a chance to shine. But one of the great things about He-Man is that despite being huge, heavily muscled, with an awesome weapon, an armored tiger to ride into battle, and strength beyond measure, he wasn’t as much of a toxic male as people might have thought. Even back in the day, He-Man didn’t get violent until he had to. Unlike another character, Lion-O from the Thundercats, He-Man wasn’t always out to prove himself and throw his weight around trying to take on anything that came his way. If something was obviously a threat then he would take it head-on unless there was another way to go about it, as in a smarter method that would have helped him a lot more.

