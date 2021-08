Adam Wainwright became a 20-game winner Sunday — against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Winning his seventh win in succession against the Pirates, something never done by a Cardinals pitcher, Wainwright raised his career mark to 20-7 against the Pirates with a 3-0 victory on a steamy afternoon at Busch Stadium as 34,431 paid subscribers partook. Turning 40 a week from now, Wainwright hasn’t lost to the Pirates at Busch since June 29, 2012, and has beaten the Pirates more than any other club, with Milwaukee next at 18.