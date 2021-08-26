Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tourist favourites Spain, Greece and Italy remain on amber list

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVsAX_0bdlCTRd00

Most of Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on 30 August.

Mainland Spain , Greece and Italy have all remained on the amber list in the latest reshuffle.

Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all unvaccinated adults returning to the UK.

However, a further seven countries have been upgraded to green in the review, announced on 26 August, meaning arrivals can swerve self-isolation even if they’re not double-jabbed: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores.

The green and green watchlists are now comprised of 43 places in total.

On the other end of the spectrum, Montenegro and Thailand have plunged from amber to red to safeguard the domestic vaccine rollout.

The list of 62 red list countries come with the harshest restrictions, with returning travellers forced to prebook 11 nights in a government-mandated quarantine hotel. The price includes an airport transfer, all meals and two PCR tests to be taken on day two and day eight.

It previously cost £1,750 per solo traveller, but in mid-August the price shot up to £2,285 for a single adult and £1,430 for a second adult.

Currently, only those with British residency are allowed into the UK from red list countries.

At present, fully vaccinated travellers from the UK, US and EU, as well as under 18s, can skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries , although they are still required to take a day two PCR test in addition to a lateral flow test before departing for the UK.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Dft#British#Eu#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Dutch tourist dies after swallowing car keys in Spain

A Dutch man swallowed his car keys while vacationing in Barcelona and pleaded for help inside a supermarket — but he died because no one could understand what he was saying. The 37-year-old tourist, whose name was not revealed, entered the store in the Sarria district of Catalonia’s capital about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in a state of distress, The US Sun reported.
TravelIdaho8.com

CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” means people should avoid travel to these locations. Those...
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
WorldBBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
TravelThrillist

The U.S. Just Added 4 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As the Delta variant continues to complicate the fight against COVID-19 worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other US agencies have scrambled to update their guidance for American travelers. Just last week, the CDC added seven countries to its Level 4 "avoid travel" list due to "very high" transmission rates, and now, the health authority is giving four additional countries that designation.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

How to get the EU Green Pass as an American Citizen

The European Union has instituted a Green Pass, a digital and/or paper form that will allow free movement for those people within its borders that are vaccinated against Covid-19. This pass will allow you to enter museums, eat indoors at restaurants, check-in to hotels, and more. Currently, this Green Pass...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Americans traveling to EU will face new Covid curbs as US set to be removed from ‘safe travel’ list

Americans traveling to the European Union will soon face additional Covid restrictions as the United States is set to be removed from the “safe travel” list.The procedure to remove the US from the EU’s list has already begun, diplomats told Reuters on Friday. The update to the travel restrictions would also see Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia removed from the safe travel list.The restrictions, which would apply to citizens traveling to any of the 27 nations, would go into effect on Monday, according to the report, as long as no EU country objects.The discussion of whether to reimpose Covid...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Throwback: Lufthansa’s Summer Of A340 Flights To Dublin

Frankfurt, Germany and Dublin, Ireland are two key European hubs for air travel. The route between the two is a competitive one: Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, and Ryanair all operate scheduled flights along this corridor. These are the domain of narrowbody aircraft, but did you know that, in the summer of 2019, Lufthansa also sent the A340 to Dublin?
Worldsimpleflying.com

Canada Bans Passenger Flights From Morocco

The Canadian government has announced that it is suspending all direct commercial and private passenger flights from Morocco. Effective until at least the end of September. The ban goes into effect at 00:01 EDT on August 29th. In accordance, airlines have already started to cancel flights. Morocco flights suspended. On...
WorldTelegraph

Which countries are on the amber list and who can visit them quarantine-free?

Millions of British holidaymakers are now able to return from amber list destinations without facing self-isolation – a rule that was extended to double-jabbed EU and US citizens from August 2. The waiving of quarantine for fully vaccinated British adults (and under-18s) returning from amber countries came into effect on...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Spain matches record heat; 16 Italy cities on red alert

MADRID — (AP) — Spain endured its hottest day of the year Saturday, with temperatures topping 46 degrees Celsius (115 F), while authorities in Italy expanded the number of cities on red alert for health risks to 16 as a heat wave engulfed Southern Europe. Provisional data showed that Spain...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Caribbean islands slated for red list while Spain expected to stay amber

Three Caribbean islands are at risk of joining the red list at the UK government’s next review of the traffic light lists for travel, according to new analysis.The popular north African country of Morocco could also slide into the high-risk “red” category, the PC Agency has predicted in its assessment, along with Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica.Meanwhile, the research earmarked just five potential additions to the green list – Poland, Bhutan, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Saudi Arabia – reports the Telegraph.Looking at Covid infection rates, the proportion of tests coming back positive and the level of vaccination, the...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which countries are on the amber list?

Foreign holidays became legal again in Britain on 17 May, with countries assigned a colour of red, amber or green and given restrictions to match under a traffic light system.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the destinations that would be initially designated green and red in early May, with the rest of the world falling into the “amber” category.Since then, there have been five “reviews” to the lists: one on 3 June, one on 24 June, one on 14 July and the latest ones on 4 and 26 August.In the most recent reshuffle, Canada and Switzerland were two of seven...
WorldTelegraph

The countries that could turn green, amber and red in this week's travel list update

An update to the traffic light categories for travel is due this week, with a number of countries touted to move between lists. Caribbean and African nations are among those with infection rates that could see them move to the red list, according to some of the latest predictions from experts data analysis. Britons returning from red-listed destinations face a 10-day stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 per adult.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

When is the next review of green and amber list countries?

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.Holidays resumed under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May, and the last update was announced on 4 August, and the changes came into effect from 4am on 8 August.Follow travel news live: Jamaica predicted to go red as green list update expected today But when will more countries be added to the list, and how often will it be updated? Here’s everything you need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy