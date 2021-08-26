Deputies Track Down Fugitive Using ‘Find My iPhone’ App

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The ‘Find My iPhone’ app helped a deputy find more than just his missing phone — it helped him track down a fugitive facing multiple felony charges.

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at a storage lot in the 9100 block of Weld County Road 2. Deputies spotted a white 2000 Chevy pickup and stopped the driver.

The driver identified himself as Anthony Sandoval. The deputy used his county-issued cell phone to pull up a mugshot of Steven Sandoval, and as a list of his known tattoos, and was able to confirm the driver was in fact Steven Sandoval.

“While trying to talk Sandoval out of his pickup to take him into custody, the deputy placed his county-issued cellphone on the rail of the truck’s bed,” officials with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office explained. “Suddenly, Sandoval shifted into drive and fled the scene, crashing through a security gate in the process.”

“A short time later, the deputy realized his cellphone was missing,” officials stated.

He called another deputy to have him find it using the “Find My iPhone” app.

The second deputy tracked the phone as it traveled west toward Boulder. Around 2:45 a.m., the phone stopped at an address in the 4800 block of Jay Road in Boulder. Boulder deputies went to the address and found Steven Sandoval — and the missing phone in the bed of his truck.

Steven Sandoval, 51, was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, criminal mischief, attempt to influence a public servant and eluding, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, driving without insurance and possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance. He was booked into the Weld County Jail early Monday morning and remains in custody on $23,000 bond.