Funko Transforms Marvel Superheroes Into Gingerbread Cookie Pops for the Holidays

A couple of years ago, Funko revealed to us that they would be putting a lot of eyes on their Pop Animation line. With the rise of anime and manga over the years, it only makes sense that they would want to explore these popular series. There are plenty of anime and manga collectibles out there with statues and figures, but most are quite expensive. Funko could dominate the market with inexpensive collectibles that are packed with detail, color, and the right price. One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia have all been massive hits, and it's time for a new show to enter the fold. After months of rumors, Fire Force is finally making its way to Funko with a nice first wave of hit characters from the series. This will consist of 4 common as well as two retailers exclusive, which include: