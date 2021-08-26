Which Red Wings Prospects Can Make the Jump to the NHL this Year?

The Chicago Blackhawks did a terrible job of managing their team over the last few seasons. They made some nice moves to bolster their roster in the summer of 2021 but it is hard to be happy about it because the only reason they had to make them is because of their own incompetence. Now, we are finding out that things are even worse than we thought. Not only are they bad at their jobs, but they also aren’t great people of character either.