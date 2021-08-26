NYC unveils new details on school COVID-19 quarantines and testing policies

City officials unveiled some long-awaited details on COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year Thursday, laying out plans for in-school coronavirus testing and quarantining after positive cases.

The new rules will mostly follow the policies that were in place during the city’s Summer Rising program for 200,000 students, and will be less restrictive than the protocols in effect last school year — changes officials said they’ve been able to make because of rising vaccination rates.

Mayor de Blasio on Thursday said the city is restarting in-person classes this fall “with a tool we didn’t have for most of last year: vaccination, and vaccination on a massive, massive scale.”

All school staffers are required to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27, he announced this week.

De Blasio reiterated his commitment to fully resuming in-person classes, with only a small home instruction option for kids with underlying health conditions.

“Think about a child who has not seen the inside of a classroom in a year and a half,” de Blasio said. “That’s not supposed to happen, we cannot let that happen any more.”

Health officials will provide random COVID-19 tests for 10% of unvaccinated staff and students twice a month at each of the city’s roughly 1,600 public schools. That’s a more than four-fold decrease in the rate of testing from last school year, when there were random tests for 20% of each school population each week.

Unvaccinated students will not be forced to consent to in-school COVID-19 testing like they were during the later months of last school year.

Los Angeles, the country’s second-largest public school district, is requiring weekly tests for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Chicago, the third-largest, is offering weekly tests , but not requiring them. Both districts are also mandating vaccines for employees.

New York City officials will also carry forward a significantly less aggressive quarantine policy than the one in place in last year. Entire school buildings will only close if there is evidence of COVID-19 spread in the building, and those decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.

For much of last school year, schools closed if two unrelated coronavirus cases popped up in the same week.

Individual classrooms will close for a 10-day quarantine if a student or staffer in that class tests positive, but those who are fully vaccinated are exempt from the quarantine — an exception endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control.

In elementary schools, where almost all kids are too young to get the shots, all students in a classroom with a positive case will remain at home for 10 days and get live online instruction from their normal teacher, Education Departmentofficials said.

In middle and high schools, vaccinated kids can remain in class after exposure, and unvaccinated students can return to class after seven days of quarantine if they receive a negative result on a COVID-19 test five days after the initial exposure.

How older kids will keep learning while in quarantine is still murky, because their teachers will likely have to remain in school buildings with students.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said older kids in quarantine will have “access to remote learning,” but did not specify who would be teaching those students, because negotiations are ongoing with unions. Some districts have said they plan to have educators “livestream” their classes to kids at home — a practice that the city teachers union discouraged last year.

United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew said the measures announced Thursday “will help keep students and staff safe this year.”

He said de Blasio has “finally acknowledged the need for virtual instruction for medically fragile children and for those in quarantine. We still are working out the details of this remote instruction.”

Other parts of the city’s school COVID-19 quarantine policies are more conservative than the thresholds recommended by the CDC.

Federal officials say that even unvaccinated kids who are exposed to a positive case in a classroom don’t have to quarantine as long as both parties were wearing masks and were at least three feet apart.

Senior health adviser Jay Varma acknowledged that the city is taking a “more conservative” approach than the CDC recommends for quarantining unvaccinated kids, citing concerns about the delta variant.

More details were released Thursday about which underlying medical conditions will qualify students to receive “home instruction” this year. The list includes active cancer, sickle cell anemia, seizures, and hearing conditions. Families of students with compromised immune systems can also apply.

Education officials didn’t offer an estimate of how many students will qualify for the home instruction program.