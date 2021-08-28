Former Assistant Football Coach, David Riden, Arrested After Hidden Camera Found In Girls Bathroom At Los Osos High School

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An assistant football coach has been arrested on suspicion of putting a hidden camera in a girl’s bathroom at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

David Riden, 52, was arrested Thursday after investigators served a search warrant on his home and vehicle and seized several electronic devices. Riden was cited and released Wednesday and he is not yet scheduled to appear in court.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say deputies were notified by Los Osos High School staff that they found a hidden camera in one of the female student restrooms. Detectives found evidence that Riden was responsible for placing the camera, authorities said.

Following his release, authorities issued another arrest warrant — this time for possession and production of child pornography — for Riden after forensic examinations were conducted on the devices found at his home and vehicle. He was taken into custody again Thursday and is being held on $500,000 bail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Riden has been an employee at Los Osos High since 2015, where he has served as the boys’ locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team. The Chaffey Joint Union High School District was immediately notified of the investigation. Riden resigned from his position on the day of his initial arrestarrest and is no longer employed at the school.

An investigation continues into the discovery of the hidden camera, and no further information was released. Anyone with information can contact Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800.