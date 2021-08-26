Life Flight responds after man is attacked by dogs in northwest Harris County, deputy constables say

A man walking in a northwest Harris County neighborhood was attacked by two dogs early Thursday morning.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office tweeted the attack happened in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive , which is not far from Veterans Memorial and Bammel North Houston.

Life Flight was called and landed in a nearby church parking lot to take the man to the hospital.

Surveillance video a resident provided to KHOU 11 showed the dogs approaching the man as he walked. The man turned around and walked backwards briefly before the dogs started jumping and biting. The dogs knocked the man to the ground and kept attacking him.

Several neighbors heard the commotion and rushed to help, scaring off the dogs. One neighbor had a gun and shot at least one of the dogs when they returned.

The video showed deputy constables then arriving at the scene to assist.

