Lone Star College forgives student debts for certain 2020-21 semesters

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Lone Star College System announced on Aug. 25 it used federal stimulus funding to forgive $2.5 million in student loan forgiveness for students who owed money for summer 2020, fall 2020 and this year's spring terms to allow them to register for fall classes.

According to a news release, LSCS was approved for supplementary Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act - or CARES Act - funding having been recognized as a Minority Serving Institution. MSIs must have an enrollment of undergraduate students that is at least 25% Hispanic with 50% of degree-seeking students receiving need-based assistance under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, or the institution must have a substantial number of enrolled students receiving Pell Grants.

US to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities

"Lone Star College remains determined to remove obstacles students face so that they can finish their education," LSCS Chancellor Stephen Head said in the release. "Making these funds available will allow students the opportunity to return to the classroom this fall."

LSCS students should contact the LSC Business Office on their home campus for additional information.

"We know that we still face challenges and are committed to working with students to ensure we are doing everything we can to support them," Head said.

SEE ALSO: Class of 2021 students offered free tuition at San Jac College thanks to private donation

