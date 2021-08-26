Cancel
Springdale, AR

Music video shuts down Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale

5NEWS
Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale will be transformed into a music video shoot on Thursday (Aug. 26) evening.

The Racy Brothers and Al Bell Presents are shutting down Emma Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to film a music video for their remake of the classic Isley Brothers song "Harvest for The World.”

The Downtown Springdale Alliance is actively promoting the video shoot and encouraging the community to come out and dance.

Those wanting to dance are asked to arrive at 3:30 p.m. at Shiloh Square.

The video shoot will run until around 8 p.m.

You can also visit Turnbow Park in Downtown Springdale for the " Live at Turnbow " event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Tonight's event features two local bands, Route 358 & Willi Carlisle.

Community members can enjoy a bite to eat and refreshments in the Outdoor Dining District during the concert.

