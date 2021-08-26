Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Healthcare fueled PR’s recovery over the past 12 months

By Steve Barrett
prweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s ratification of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the FDA was just the latest milestone on a long road of communication and messaging issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. As our sister title MM+M’s Marc Iskowitz noted, it is the first of the vaccines to earn official federal approval...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Smartphone App#Mental Health#Economy#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Pentagon#Delta Air Lines#Bcw#Fleishmanhillard#Ogilvy#Real Chemistry#M Booth Health#Jpa Health#Finn Partners#Zeno#Msl#Havas#Prweek#Femtech#Telehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

The Pandemic Blueprint for Improving Health-Care Access

As the pandemic continues to shine a bright light on inequalities in health-care access in the U.S., policy responses to the pandemic have the potential to pave the way to a more equitable future. This should not be surprising, given that the problem of vaccinating the country’s sprawling and highly...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
Public HealthSioux City Journal

More health care companies requiring COVID-19 vaccination

DES MOINES -- As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has earned full approval from the federal regulators, more health care companies and organizations are requiring their employees to get the shot. The connection is not necessarily direct: Companies that said they are requiring their workers to get vaccinated did not say the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
Public Healthprweek.com

Well-being in post-COVID agency culture

When COVID-19 unleashed its devastating impacts on workplaces around the world, worker well-being was already on shaky ground. In late 2019, a survey conducted by the HR Research Institute found that fewer than half of American workers considered their workplaces “positive and non-toxic,” and one in five had changed jobs in the past five years because of a negative company culture.
NFLprweek.com

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: While you were away from your desk…

You know how it goes. You step away from your computer screen for a week in mid-August and stuff happens. The world absolutely refuses to stand still. You hop on a plane from Newark to San Francisco to see your daughter and her boyfriend, a COVID-delayed trip that was supposed to have taken place in March of 2020.
Businessprweek.com

Edelman delays return to office

NEW YORK: Edelman has decided to delay its return to offices and implementation of a hybrid work model. Citing concerns about high transmission rates due to the Delta variant, the agency has instead said it will make U.S. offices "available and accessible" as of September 13, but with no pressure to return, according to an internal memo sent to employees from Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross.
Businessprweek.com

Edelman makes senior health hires as OPEN Health MD returns to agency

The appointments, which are all new roles, follow a strong period of trading in Edelman's health business, which the agency said reported double-digit growth in EMEA last year. It is now the firm's largest sector globally. Vicky Bramham was a senior director at Edelman before joining OPEN Health in 2019....
TechnologyHealthcare IT News

AI, FHIR, and the Cloud: Why Data is the Future of Healthcare

Patients expect a more personal and digitally enabled healthcare experience. In this podcast, Jeff Needham, Principal, Healthcare Solutions and Robert Oberhofer, Head of Product Solutions at MongoDB discuss how the most successful providers and organizations will be those who embrace new technologies, like the cloud, and leverage data to deliver the best patient experiences and health outcomes.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy