Mac Jones studying Patriots defensive playbook impresses Dont’a Hightower: ‘Not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity’
FOXBOROUGH — Like every Patriots player who has been asked about rookie quarterback Mac Jones, Dont’a Hightower had good things to say. Unlike most of his New England teammates who have each put their own spin on calling him a hard worker, likable and smart, Hightower had something specific stand out to him. In addition to learning the Patriots’ offense in the middle of his battle to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback with Cam Newton, Jones has been studying the defensive playbook too.www.masslive.com
