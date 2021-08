The Rock River Food Truck Fest will take place from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 28 at Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St., Rockford. The event will feature music with a special family time from 4 to 6 p.m. with play time with the Rockford Park District, the Rockford Public Library Mobile Library providing tours and demonstrations and face painting for kids. Twenty food trucks, the largest assembly of trucks to date in the Rockford Area, and adult beverages will be available. Seating will be picnic-style on the lawn with picnic tables, regular tables and chairs for seating. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Admission is free with donations accepted to The Element, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.