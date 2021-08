New technologies often bring with them growing pains, and electric vehicles (EVs) are no different. One example is needing a better understanding of why they sometimes catch on fire. Overall, EVs catch fire less than gas-powered vehicles, but EV fires make more headlines. This is one reason Tesla made a point, in its 2020 Impact Report, to say that there was one fire involving a Tesla electric vehicle for every 205 million miles the cars logged, while the average for all vehicles in the U.S. was one fire for every 19 million miles traveled.