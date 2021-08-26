Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Festival of Books set to return March 12-13, 2022

By Joey Greaber
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EtFk_0bdl9dOB00

The University of Arizona has announced the dates for the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.

The community-wide event that celebrates all things literature will return to campus March 12-13.

"Mark your calendars and save the date for the in-person return of this community-wide celebration of literature. As always the festival is free of charge for all attendees," said the University in a statement.

In 2020 the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the event was held virtually.

For more updates, follow the festival on Twitter .
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Firetv#Appletv#Mobile Devices#The University Of Arizona#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
Pima County, AZPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

COVID Battle Fatigue

The fast spreading Delta version of COVID accounts for 87% of cases in Pima County---it’s driving more hospital cases---and driving away health workers discouraged and burned out by the new virus surge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy